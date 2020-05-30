More Myrtle Beach parks, facilities reopen June 1

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced several of its parks and recreational facilities will reopen starting June 1.
All city parks and other city-owned areas, such as City Hall, Municipal Court and Myrtle’s Market, reopened within the past few weeks.
Several facilities are on the list to reopen June 1:
- Ashley Booth Field (Public Enjoyment Only)
- Cabana Section Outdoor Exercise Equipment
- City Services Building (Pending Installation of Lobby Modifications)
- Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (Public Enjoyment Only)
- Chapin Memorial Library (Revised Hours, Protocols)
- Grand Park Lake Outdoor Exercise Equipment
- Myrtle Beach Convention Center
- Myrtle Beach Sports Center
- Ned Donkle Field Complex
- Playgrounds and Picnic Shelters
The city said social distancing signage will be posted, and visitors are encouraged to stay at least six feet apart from each other.
Myrtle Beach officials also announced the Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center and the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center are scheduled to reopen to members on June 15. Each facility will also have revised hours.
Sports Tourism baseball and softball activities are also scheduled to resume on June 15, per the order of Governor Henry McMaster.
