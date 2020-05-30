Julian Betton to speak publicly for first time Sunday at city hall gathering

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man at the center of a lawsuit that was recently settled for millions of dollars in Myrtle Beach is going to speak to the public for the first time Sunday afternoon at Myrtle Beach city hall.
Julian Betton’s attorney Jonny McCoy confirmed Betton will be present at a gathering Sunday at 1 p.m. at city hall.
McCoy says Betton was shot at 29 times and shot nine times by MBPD officers several years ago and was left paralyzed.
McCoy said in a video that they are calling for a peaceful gathering to vocalize how frustrated they are with the lack of accountability from police in the case.
McCoy says there are some similarities with the Betton case to the George Floyd case.
McCoy encouraged people to bring signs, but emphasized this gathering is not a protest. He says it’s simply a gathering.
