Horry County authorities warn of fake rental scams

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police want residents to be on the lookout for rental scams in the area.
Authorities said they’ve received reports of several rental scams recently. One of these involved a Craigslist listing for a home on Dixielane Road, which is near Loris and Green Sea.
HCPD said potential renters made contact about viewing the home, but arrived at the address to find no home at all. Further directions led them down a dirt road where vehicles can become stuck or bogged down.
Police also warn to be wary of potentially good deals, and to not just use an app or texting to communicate with those posting rentals.
Anyone needing to report a scam should call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.
