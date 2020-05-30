HCFR: Bystanders save young swimmer’s life in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said the actions of a few quick-thinking residents saved the life of a young swimmer in Myrtle Beach.
HCFR said first responders were called to a pool near Lake Arrowhead Road at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said a young swimmer jumped in deeper water than they could swim in, and eventually went unconscious.
HCFR added before first responders arrived, a few bystanders performed CPR on the child, who coughed up water and was able to breathe shortly after.
The child was taken to the hospital.
HCFR said it recommends residents take CPR training, and you can click here to sign up for certification classes in the county.
