Georgetown County authorities continue warning residents of scams

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to warn residents about phone scams in the area.
Authorities said scammers are now using a judge’s name to make false claims in an effort to get people to pay them.
The Sheriff’s Office also said scammers are asking people to purchase gift cards in order to pay debts, which is the clear sign of a scam.
Authorities also warn of other recent scams using names of deputies and the caller ID from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone contacted by these scammers should call the sheriff’s office 843-546-5102 to report the scam.
