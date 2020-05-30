FIRST ALERT: More rain today, changes arrive by tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More rain, warm temperatures, and mugginess is expected today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
After a few stray showers this morning, scattered showers and storms will pick up in coverage area as we head into this afternoon. The best chance for rain will take place after lunchtime this afternoon.
Rain chances will gradually taper off throughout the late evening and overnight hours. That will give way to drier conditions as we look ahead into our Sunday. That’s when we finally will start to see some relief from the rain and mugginess.
With a passing cold front, we’ll expect improvements with both temperatures and humidity as we head into our Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be staying below average with highs only reaching the middle and upper 70s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
This cool down will be short lived, temperatures will quickly bounce back into the upper 80s and low 90s by late next week.
