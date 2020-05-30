FIRST ALERT: An increased chance of tropical development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean has a brief chance of tropical development.
According to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure appears to be developing over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The chance of tropical development has now increased to 60%.
Shower activity has changed little overnight in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Some development of this system is still possible through tonight, and it could become a short-lived subtropical depression while it moves northwestward over the central Atlantic.
After that time, further development is not anticipated due to unfavorable environmental conditions.
This system will pose no threat to the east coast of the US.
