DHEC announces 4 new COVID-19 deaths, over 250 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update Saturday on coronavirus cases in the state.
4 new deaths were reported statewide, in addition to 266 new cases. It brings the total number of infections to 11,394, and the death toll up to 487.
DHEC said one of the deaths was a middle-aged patient in Florence County, while the others were in elderly individuals from Claredon and Williamsburg counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (16), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (3), Charleston (23), Chester (12), Chesterfield (12), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (9), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (29), Marlboro (12), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (2), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (4), York (12)
