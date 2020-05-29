Tip helps deputies track down Florence County convenience store robbery suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a convenience store robbery in Florence has been captured.
Florence County deputies and Florence police officers took Kingyatti Brown into custody on Friday on North McQueen Street.
Authorities said an anonymous tip helped to track Brown down.
“We appreciate the assistance of the public in helping to apprehend this suspect,” Sheriff Billy Barnes stated. “Without the support of the citizens of Florence County, we would not be able to do our job.”
Brown is accused of going into a convenience store on Jan. 7 along West Lucas Street, demanding money from the store clerk at gunpoint and then running out of the store with some cash.
Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
