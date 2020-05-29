Rain chances continue into the weekend, improvements arrive soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm and muggy weather returns Saturday before the drying trend begins.
Scattered downpours and storms continue Friday evening with some likely lingering after sunset. Saturday will feature a very similar forecast to much of the week. We remain warm and muggy, pushing the heat index above 90° through the afternoon. With all that humidity around, we’ll likely see more in the way of scattered showers and storms throughout the day.
Sunday is when the improvements arrive! Drier air will filter-in through the day, dropping the rain chances and slowly clearing the skies into the afternoon. We’ll still climb into the lower 80s, it will feel cooler thanks to the drop-in humidity.
This welcome relief will continue into the first part of next week. Most spots remain dry with much cooler mornings ahead. Expecting a round of 50s both Monday and Tuesday morning!
This drop doesn’t last long as the warm and muggy weather quickly returns. Temperatures return to the upper 80s to near 90° by the end of next week.
