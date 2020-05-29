Myrtle Beach summer camps implement changes due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some summer camps will go on, but it’ll look different than in years past.
One of the most noticeable changes for kids going to camp at the YMCA or at the Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department is that kids will be in small groups with one counselor for every ten kids.
YMCA Youth Development Director Whitney Gilbert said a small group of campers will allow the group to act more as a “family unit.” She also said smaller groups allow for easier social distancing.
Gilbert said keeping groups separate from each other will allow for easier contract tracing should someone test positive for the virus. Camps with the city of Myrtle Beach will have the same ratio.
Both the city and the YMCA said kids won’t share equipment like crayons and art supplies.
The YMCA will also operate their camp off-site so kids at camp will not associate with anyone coming to the Y to work out. The city said that while camp is in session, members will have to stay out of rec centers but are welcome to come before or after camp lets out for the day.
Gilbert said she hopes camp this summer is a sense of normalcy for kids.
“They’ve been away from their friends, they’ve been cooped up at home, their whole world got flipped upside down. I want to give them a taste of a little bit of normal. I want to give them a chance to be around their friends and play and be a kid," she said.
Officials with the city of Myrtle Beach said their camps will start one week later than originally planned.
The YMCA said they have a plan in place to suspend operations if someone tested positive. Both organizations said they will cancel only if the governor says they need to.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.