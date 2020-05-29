Myrtle Beach man accused of having child sexual abuse material

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a Myrtle Beach on child sex charges.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Oded Baliba on Thursday. He is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which they said led them to Baliba.
Authorities said he possessed child sexual abuse material.
Each of the counts against Baliba is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.