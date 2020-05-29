MBPD outlines safety plan after back-to-back violent weekends along Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department released its safety plan for the upcoming weekend after the city saw three shootings during back-to-back weekends.
The department said it will deploy an enhanced number of human and electronic resources to help keep the community and visitors safe, while also allowing tourists to have a good vacation.
The department said beginning Friday, there will be more than 80 officers deployed throughout Myrtle Beach over the weekend. The officers be used for patrol, traffic, waterfront, inmate transport, power shift and response teams. They will also focus on hotspots in the city.
The department work on gang interdiction efforts is ongoing, after investigators said that all three shootings along Ocean Boulevard were gang-related.
As part of the safety plan, federal, state and local law enforcement partners will work together to generate and share intelligence on gang activity. The efforts will provide real-time information to officers working on the street so that they can address any unlawful activity.
MBPD said it will also implement a Traffic Congestion Management Plan when it is necessary. The plan was used during the Memorial Day weekend.
If the Traffic Congestion Management Plan is implemented, it will start at 16th Avenue North southbound and 3rd Avenue South northbound.
The department also announced it will keep pedestrian barricades up from 15th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue South until July 13. Officials said that this will ensure pedestrian safety and will eliminate interaction in congested areas between traffic and pedestrians.
