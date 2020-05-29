Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Laurinburg, according to police.
Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street where an 18-year-old man was found shot, a press release states.
Police said they were told a white Hyundai Sonata with temporary plates drove by and shot the victim.
According to the release, the victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to another facility for additional treatment. Police said the victim is currently in stable condition.
About 30 minutes after the victim was shot, police responded to the area of First Street for reports of shots fired from a white Hyundai Sonata.
Police said they searched the area and failed to locate the vehicle or any potential victims.
If you have any information, call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.
