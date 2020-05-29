LIVE: Several arrested after police station damaged, rocks thrown during tense Charlotte protest

“The recent cases of police brutality that killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and other black men and women across the nation is abhorrent. It’s racism – plain and simple. I understand why the black community is angry. Police brutality must stop. Peaceful protest is good. We should make our voices heard. However, violence cannot be tolerated. As the City Council representative for District 2 which includes Beatties Ford Road. I say to you that we can’t tear up our city, and we can’t tear up our neighborhoods. There are ways to voice your anger and your concerns without causing additional loss of life property,” Graham’s statement read.