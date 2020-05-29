LIVE: Several arrested after police station damaged, rocks thrown during tense Charlotte protest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say several people were arrested as hundreds are gathering in Charlotte Friday evening to protest against the death of George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
Protesters gathered outside of Beatties Ford CMPD precinct. Charlotte police were standing guard at the front of the building .CMPD said their Civil Emergency Unit was deployed and declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
CMPD tweeted that several protesters started to throw rocks and objects at officers as they continued to facilitate protesters’ right to demonstrate. Police also tweeted that several protesters had damaged police cruisers and continued to throw rocks at officers and the Metro Division office.
“A dispersal order has been issued to protect lives and property,” the tweet read.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is urging non-violence in the situation
“Urging those in our community who are protesting tonight to refrain from violence. We can have activism and protests without violence,” Lyles tweeted.
CMPD says protesters continued to throw rocks at their Metro Division Office, breaking several windows.
Charlotte City Council member at-large Braxton Winston was also seen in the area during the protest. He was seen speaking with both police and protesters.
A WBTV reporter was says he saw pepper balls and flash bangs fired. He also reported that he saw protesters throwing rocks and bottles.
Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham tweeted a statement about police brutality situations and the ongoing protests in Charlotte.
“The recent cases of police brutality that killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and other black men and women across the nation is abhorrent. It’s racism – plain and simple. I understand why the black community is angry. Police brutality must stop. Peaceful protest is good. We should make our voices heard. However, violence cannot be tolerated. As the City Council representative for District 2 which includes Beatties Ford Road. I say to you that we can’t tear up our city, and we can’t tear up our neighborhoods. There are ways to voice your anger and your concerns without causing additional loss of life property,” Graham’s statement read.
The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder Friday, and authorities imposed an overnight curfew in Minneapolis to try to stem three nights of protests that left dozens of stores burned and looted.
Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case. He was also accused of ignoring another officer at the scene who expressed concerns about the black man as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a small grocery store.
CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney sat down with Charlotte activists on Friday to condemn the actions of those officers in Minneapolis.
“It is ridiculous. It is disgusting,” Putney said. “It is frustrating, and I am getting tired of it. It’s a slap in the face to all of the good officers who are doing fantastic work. This sets us back decades.”
Earlier in the day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were seen blocking off a side road next to their Beatties Ford police station to prepare for the protesters. By 6:36 p.m., several protesters were already seen starting to gather in Charlotte.
Protests over Floyd’s death spread across the nation on Friday.
