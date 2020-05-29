‘I will not sit back and remain silent:’ Georgetown County sheriff issues statement on death of George Floyd

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver released a statement Friday on the death of George Floyd.
Carter’s statement reads, in part:
“I will not sit back and remain silent. Police officers are trained to use only the force “necessary” to institute an arrest. A reasonableness standard is or should be applied to judge what the level of “necessary” is when any force is used by police. It is not reasonable for a police officer to use his body weight to place pressure on someone’s neck for minutes on end, especially when the individual is clearly detained any threat to himself or others is not present.”
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. That officer was arrested on Friday.
The incident was captured on video and has caused national outrage, sparking violent protests in Minneapolis.
