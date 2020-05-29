FIRST ALERT: Tropical development more likely in the central Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean has a brief chance of tropical development.
According to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure appears to be developing over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The chance of tropical development has now increased to 50%.
This disturbance is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Additional development of this system is possible, and a subtropical depression or storm could form tonight or on Saturday as it moves generally northward. If it develops into a tropical or subtropical storm, it will be giving the name Cristobal.
Development is not expected after that time due to unfavorable environmental conditions including strong wind shear.
This system will pose no threat to the east coast of the US.
