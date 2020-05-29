FIRST ALERT: A soggy end to the week before improvements arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers look to make a return today for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. We’ll start off this morning with mainly isolated showers and storms. As we head into this afternoon, that’s when we have the better potential to see more widespread showers and storms.
Highs today will be staying seasonable, climbing into the low 80s for the Grand Strand and middle 80s for the Pee Dee. Our mugginess this morning will continue into this afternoon as well.
Tomorrow brings more rain chances, with a 70% chance of showers and storms. We’ll finally start to see a break from the shower and storm activity as we head into Sunday and Monday especially. Cooler and drier air is expected to arrive after the passing of a cold front.
Cooler temperatures will arrive as we head into the start of our next work week as well. Temperatures will actually be staying below average, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.
