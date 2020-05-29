FIRST ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Additional rainfall on saturated ground may lead to areas of flooding again today.
The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH Robeson, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Northern Horry Counties.
The WATCH is in effect now through late this evening.
There is a potential for widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the WATCH area today, with isolated 3 to 4 inch amounts. All of this accumulating from this morning through this evening.
With the ground saturated due to the recent heavy rains of the past several days, it will not take much rainfall for flooding to occur. Rapid rises of streams and creeks are possible for areas where heavy rain occurs. Extended flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas will also be possible. Ponding of water across locations could reach up to several feet deep
