DHEC announces 13 new COVID-19 deaths, over 300 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave an update Friday on coronavirus cases in the state.
The agency reports 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 483.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Saluda (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties.
DHEC is also reporting 331 new cases in the state. Since the agency started tracking the virus, there have been 11,131 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (8), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (4), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (14), Dillon (1), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (75), Greenwood (7), Horry (14), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (12), Newberry (4), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (8), Richland (26), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (22), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (2), York (14)
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.