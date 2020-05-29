Coastal Carolina University fall reopening plans include wearing face masks

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is currently putting together plans to keep students and staff safe and healthy when they return to campus in the fall.
RELATED COVERAGE | President: CCU will welcome students back to campus in the fall
WMBF News started asking the university if that plan will include wearing face mask for students, faculty and staff, since many other universities in South Carolina are requiring it.
Coastal Carolina University released this statement:
Coastal Carolina University is currently developing the COVID-19 prevention and mitigation standards for reopening campus, which includes the wearing of masks.
It’s not clear at this moment if students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face masks at all times while on campus or if there are only certain areas on campus where face masks will need to be worn.
University officials said they hope to release more detailed plans in the next few weeks.
The University of South Carolina announced earlier this week that it will implement a face-covering policy in the fall.
Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone in Student Health Services, the Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House, and all classrooms.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.