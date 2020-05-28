WATCH: Gov. McMaster leads accelerateSC meeting to continue reopening S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is leading an accelerateSC meeting on Thursday as the state continues to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
McMaster created accelerateSC as a coordinated effort involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professionals, education professionals and local government officials.
The task force is made up of five different components: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance and Information. Each subgroup has met multiple times over the last month.
The meeting is being held at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia.
