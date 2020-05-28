All lanes reopen after head-on crash along Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – All lanes are back open after a crash shut down part of Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Officers were called Thursday afternoon to the wreck at 18th Avenue South and Highway 17 South, near the Azalea Sands Golf Club.
The spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, Pat Dowling, said one vehicle was headed northbound and one was headed southbound when the two collided.
It’s not clear right now if there are any injuries in the crash.
