Suspect Search: One accused of hitting woman, another suspected of threatening woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for two suspects, and while both cases are separated, they’re both accused of crimes against women.
Horry County police are looking for Devonte Quantrell Gore.
Officers responded to Bennett Loop Road in Loris in early May regarding a domestic incident.
The victim said she was assaulted by Gore, and then he pulled out a gun and threatened to shot her.
Police noted that the victim had visible injuries on her face and arm.
Gore is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He’s 24 years old with a last known address of Highway 746 in Loris.
Horry County police are also searching for Christopher Neil Buckman Jr.
Last January, officers responded to a harassment call in Surfside Beach.
The victim said she received a voicemail from Buckman cursing her out and threatening her. She said he’s done this multiple times in the past.
Police said they listed to the voicemail and heard who is believed to be Neil call the victim many expletives.
Buckman is charged with second-degree harassment and telephone-unlawful communication.
He’s 27 years old with a last known address of Misty Pine Drive in Surfside Beach.
