Senior Spotlight: MBHS senior has heart set on healthcare field

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school graduation is right around the corner for Myrtle Beach High School seniors.
The spotlight is on Skylar Epps who said she is a proud Seahawk and has her heart set on working in the healthcare field one day.
She said her message to her teachers is, "I love them and I hope everyone is staying safe.”
Epps stayed active while at MBHS.
“I’ve done cheerleading all the way to my junior year and my senior year I did student athletic training to get more experience in healthcare and I’ve been involved in student government all four years and also I’m in Beta club," Epps explained.
As for her future plans in pursuing healthcare, she said “I’ll be attending the College of Charleston and majoring in Public Health to become a Physicians Assistant,” which Epps said is her proudest moment. "Yeah, getting into the College of Charleston because that was my dream school my whole life, so when I got in, I was really excited and pumped about it.”
Epps said a standout moment while being a student at MBHS is cheering during her junior year when the Seahawks won the state football championship.
This senior year has looked a lot different than years in the past. Epps said she missed seeing her friends and teachers in the halls every day at school and being a part of the community.
“I’ll be a Seahawk forever and let everyone know not to take a day for granted because you only get high school once, and if I knew I was not going to walk into school again, I would have soaked it up a little bit more, so cherish the memories,” Epps explained.
Graduation for Myrtle Beach High School seniors is Tuesday, June 2 and seniors have an option for a virtual or in-person ceremony with limited guests at Doug Shaw stadium.
