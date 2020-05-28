Sen. Graham, S.C. law enforcement leaders speak out on black man’s death in Minneapolis police custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The death of a black man while in police custody in Minneapolis, has gripped the nation, and also leaders in South Carolina.
A video recorded by a bystander showed George Floyd handcuffed on the ground on Monday, while an officer kneels on his neck for several minutes. In the video, Floyd is seen telling the officer he can’t breathe and then he slowly stops talking and moving.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The executive director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association released a statement condemning the actions of the police officers in the Floyd case.
“While a full investigation will occur, there is no law enforcement training that teaches officers to kneel on a controlled suspect’s neck for minutes on end. Police officers should be held to the highest standard. Law enforcement is a noble profession tarnished by a small percentage of officers who are not dedicated to upholding the oath they took to serve and protect their communities,” the statement read.
WMBF News also spoke with South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham who said the case is an example of excessive force by an officer.
“What you see is very heartbreaking. This man died for no good reason. He wasn’t a threat, he was subdued, he had handcuffs on,” Graham said. “It’s a classic example of excessive use of force, I think. The police officers, they need to be brought to justice and Mr. Floyd’s family needs to get justice.”
Floyd’s death has sparked violent protests, looting and destruction in Minneapolis, leaving some neighborhoods in shambles.
Police have said that Floyd had been resisting arrest.
All four officers involved in the case have been fired.
The FBI and Minnesota law enforcement officials held a news conference on Thursday where they announced their investigation into the matter continues but did not announce any charges in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.