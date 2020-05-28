S.C. unemployment claims near 550K, weekly numbers down again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Initial unemployment claims in South Carolina are nearing 550,000, but weekly numbers continue to decrease.
The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce showed 540,545 total claims in the past 10 weeks. In the week ending May 23, 24,950 people filed for unemployment. That number is down nearly 4,500 from the previous week.
Horry County saw 1,847 people filing as of May 23. While it’s slightly down from the previous week, the county still ranked in the top five counties seeing the most claims.
331 new claims were filed in Georgetown County, only down nearly 10 from the previous week.
In the Pee Dee - Florence County saw 761 new claims, which is also a decrease. Dillon, Marlboro and Marion counties all saw increases in weekly claims, while Darlington County was slightly down.
Across the country, nearly 2.1 million people filed for unemployment last week - bringing national totals to nearly 41 million since March.
