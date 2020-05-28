Police: Woman hit by bullet shot by her own family members in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police provided new information on a shooting investigation that left one woman dead.
Police found 37-year-old Nekeia Whittington with a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon along Alpha Street. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Investigators said Whittington was in a vehicle with her son Tiquan McDonald, her daughter Tiquashia McNeil and her sister Sheronda Shaw.
Authorities said the two were following another vehicle and when that vehicle stopped, the four approached the vehicle and started shouting at the driver and assaulting her. Police added that the group also threw rocks at the vehicle and sprayed the driver with mace.
Investigators said when the woman tried to drive away, McDonald and Shaw started shooting at the vehicle, and at some point, Whittington was hit by a bullet.
Shaw was arrested and faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle. She is at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
McDonald was arrested and also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle. He is at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.
Police are still searching for McNeil. She is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges are possible in the case.
