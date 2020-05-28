N.C. stabbing suspect in custody after hours-long standoff, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - Police say two people were arrested Wednesday after an hours-long standoff in Asheville.
Asheville Police arrested Donald Eugene Lory, Jr., and Julia Crystal Cavaliere were arrested after approximately five hours of negotiation, the agency said in a Facebook post.
Police said there was a stabbing at about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment on Woodfin Street. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was reported in critical condition.
WYFF-TV reported Lory asked to be taken to the hospital and was transported by ambulance.
He was charged with charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, police said.
Officials said Cavaliere was in the apartment with Lory at the time and was arrested for “resist, delay obstruct.”
