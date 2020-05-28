Lightning strike postpones reopening of Springmaid Pier

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People hoping to take a walk down on Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier will have to wait a little longer.
The pier was set to open on June 1, but Maria Hayworth, a spokesperson for the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach, which owns the pier, said the opening has been postponed.
Hayworth said a recent lightning strike last week hit a crane that was working on the pier, which has caused some delays.
Construction began on the pier in May 2019 after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The Springmaid Pier was one of the longest piers on the east coast, and the redevelopment will return the pier to its previous length of 1,068 feet.
To better protect the pier from future storm damage, the pier will be reinforced with steel instead of timber and will be raised at the end to combat future storm surge.
Hayworth said stay tuned for updates on when the grand opening will take place.
