Heavy rain in Marion County leads to several flooded out roads

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A system that parked over Marion County on Thursday night brought on heavy downpours which led to flooded out roadways.
The system along with heavy rain brought on by Tropical Storm Bertha sparked a flood warning for Marion County until 9 p.m.
The Marion County Emergency Management said several roads are closed due to flooding.
The emergency management team and Marion County Sheriff’s Office listed out these areas that are flooded and closed:
- Best Woods Road is flooded about halfway down.
- Cheva Court is flooded.
- Hwy 9 in Gresham is flooded and closed.
- Eulonia Road in Gresham is closed.
- Watermill Road at Zion Hwy has minor water crossing the roadway.
- Smithboro Road has minor water crossing the roadway.
- Highway 501 from the Bo Bo Bo Spa next to the amphitheater is closed in both directions.
- Paul Richardson Road in Gresham is being monitored.
The Marion County Emergency Management also said that the Big Pee Dee River is supposed to go down over the next few days but only by a foot and then rise again.
Officials said the Little Pee Dee River should be at its peak now and should start to go down.
As a reminder, drivers should not go around barricades.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.