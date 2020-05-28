Grand Strand doctor weighs in on if wearing face masks could prevent second wave of COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has laid out strict social distancing guidelines as businesses reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, but what’s not mandatory is wearing a face mask.
As seen over the Memorial Day weekend, social distancing on the beaches and the boardwalk area can be a bit difficult for some residents to maintain, which has some people wanting to know if wearing masks could help protect them from catching the virus.
According to the medical experts, the biggest weapons in the fight against COVID-19 is washing your hands, using sanitizer and social distancing, but they say wearing a face mask or covering is another protection that can help stop the spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control says wearing a face covering will help people who may have the virus but aren’t aware of it. The face masks help to prevent the spread in the community, especially in places where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing such as grocery stores.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and medical expert for the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, shared his thoughts on wearing a face mask as the country reopens.
“I certainly think we should be recommending it," Fauci said. "I wear [a mask] whenever I’m outside, I try to keep the usual distance but sometimes it’s out of your control. I wear one for that reason, I believe it is effective. It’s not 100% effective.”
Dr. Paul Richardson, the chief medical officer for Conway Medical Center, said wearing a face mask could definitely make an impact with bending the curve, particularly for those who may be infected and don’t know it.
“For example, if I were shedding the virus right now, the mask could catch most of the droplets,” said Richardson. “Like [it would catch the droplets] as I speak, cough or sneeze. We believe the droplets are one way the virus is transmitted. So theoretically, if I catch those droplets before they land on a surface, or get airborne, that should reduce my risk of infecting others.”
Richardson said a big misconception many people have about wearing a face mask, is that it prevents them from catching the virus. The doctor said that’s not the case.
“With these particular types of masks, that’s not true,” Richardson said. “This does not 100% protect the wearer from not contracting anything, but it can reduce the risk of the wearer spreading something. So obviously if enough people wear masks, we cut down significantly on our risk of spreading it around.”
Richardson said right now, it’s hard to know for sure if a second wave of this virus is probable during the reopening phases. But he said wearing a protective covering can definitely help with reducing the COVID-19 spread.
Numerous businesses are implementing the governor’s social distancing guidelines while encouraging their guests to take safety precautions inside their facilities.
Rick Sarver, an employee at Boardwalk Coffee House, located right along the beach, said he welcomes customers to take safety precautions, however it best suits them.
“Some customers are coming in with masks,” Sarver said. “If they feel comfortable wearing a mask, wear a mask, if they don’t then don’t wear a mask. I think everyone should be responsible for their own safety and health and be courteous with other people. Be you and take care of yourself.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.