Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has extended the state of emergency another 15 days during the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest state of emergency was set to expire on Wednesday but the governor signed a new declaration on Wednesday night extending it.
“The State of South Carolina must take additional proactive action to control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the impacts associated with the same, particularly on certain portions of the State’s population, to include the continued deployment and widespread implementation of enhanced tracing and testing to identify, isolate, and address cases of COVID19,” the emergency order states.
The order goes on to say that the state must use extraordinary measures and deploy the resources needed to combat the threat posed by the virus.
The governor’s state of emergency is expected to expire on June 11, unless conditions change, and he lifts it.
This is the sixth state of emergency that McMaster has issued during the pandemic.
On a local level, Myrtle Beach’s state of emergency remains in place until leaders decide to lift it.
North Myrtle Beach’s state of emergency declaration was issued on May 13 and goes into effect for 60 days unless the city council rescinds it at an earlier date.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.