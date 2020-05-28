German Shepherd placed in Florence Co. Animal Shelter to be reunited with owner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman will soon be reunited with her German Shepherd after it was placed in the care of the Florence County Animal Shelter.
“He is being released today [Thursday]. We are waiting on the call from the lawyers letting us know when we can go to pick him up,” said Liliana Arellano, Leo’s owner.
Arellano found a note on her door from Florence County Environmental Services saying Leo had been taken to the shelter.
“We immediately contacted them on Facebook and they were like you can’t pick him up today,” Arellano told WMBF News last week. “So Monday morning, first thing when we arrive, they were like this is a bigger case than we thought and we’d have to go to court to get him back, apparently he was deemed ‘dangerous’ by a neighbor and of course we didn’t understand because this had never happened to us.”
Florence County Environmental Services declined to comment on the case.
Arellano claimed she contacted Florence County Environmental Services but couldn’t get an answer to why Leo was considered “dangerous.”
In addition to creating a “Justice for Leo” Facebook page, Arellano also started a petition seeking the dog’s freedom, which garnered over 3,000 signatures.
Arellano hired a lawyer after the incident, and a court date was set for Thursday, May 28.
