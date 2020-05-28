Frontier Airlines announces seasonal service to Newark, Philadelphia from MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines announced Thursday new seasonal routes to and from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
According to a press release from Frontier Airlines, the public can now catch a flight to Newark and Philadelphia beginning July 2.
The Newark flights will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while the Philadelphia flights will run on Thursday and Sunday.
Newark and Philadelphia are among 18 new summer routes for Frontier Airlines.
Starting June 1, Frontier Airlines will begin implementing mandatory temperature screenings for passengers and team members.
In addition, face coverings must be worn by all passengers and team members throughout every flight. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding.
“Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which provides a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses, including coronavirus. The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant, as well,” the release stated.
