FIRST ALERT: When can we see a break from the rain?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our weather pattern has been unsettled, active and soggy in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
As showers and storms have been a constant word in our forecast lately, many of you might have found yourself asking, “When will we get a break?”
Rainfall totals in Florence are almost 11 inches above where they should be for the year. We’re already over 25 inches of rain for the year, and the rain chances over the next three days look to add to that running total.
In the Grand Strand, we’re still well above where we should be. However, it’s not as extreme as many locations in the Pee Dee. We picked up 2 inches of rain in the last 24 hours and we have an additional three days of rain chances this week.
If you find yourself looking for sunshine or a dry pattern there looks to be some hope, not only on the seven-day forecast, but even further out.
The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the potential for more ridging to take place over the next couple of weeks. We’ve already been hinting toward this in our seven-day forecast with high pressure building in for the end of the weekend and into next week. This would provide more sunshine and limited rain chances through next Wednesday, June 3.
The latest outlook from the CPC highlights next Thursday through the following week (June 4 through June 10) and loves the idea of a warmer and drier pattern to continue. This would mean warmer temperatures and higher humidity, but not as many big time weather systems. Yes, we would still have rain chances but our rainfall would be below normal for that outlook period.
It’s important to remember this is an outlook. Things will change in the matter of two weeks. For now, you have to like the pattern if you are looking for sunshine and dry weather.
The only downside? You’ll have to water those plants, gardens and lawns during this period if this outlook becomes a reality.
