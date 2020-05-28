FIRST ALERT: Nasty weather continues with rain likely through Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our unsettled and nasty weather pattern will continue with daily rain chances, high humidity and warm temperatures.
Moderate rainfall, gusty winds, lightning and even thunder have woken many of you up earlier this morning as a round of showers and storms moved through the Grand Strand. Those chances will linger on and off throughout the day again with the best chances arriving by the middle of the morning and into the early afternoon.
The Flash Flood Watch has been allowed to expire but there still will be a minor flood threat for any strong storm that forms and brings heavy rain today. Especially for those areas that picked up on heavy rain last week or even yesterday with Tropical Storm Bertha. Highs today will reach the lower 80s along the beaches and mid 80s inland. The humidity will be high as the tropical moisture lingers around through the start of the weekend.
That moisture and humidity will keep the rain chances at 70% for Friday, with a decent shot of rain arriving Friday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies Friday with another round of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. This trend will continue into the weekend before our cold front finally moves through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
The weekend forecast looks to be a mixed bag of weather. We will have a 60% chance of showers and storms on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday features plenty of sunshine, especially during the afternoon hours with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We might see a stray shower Sunday morning, but that would be our only chance of rain for Sunday with comfortable weather in store.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.