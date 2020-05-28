Crews rescue two juveniles after kayak capsizes in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two juveniles were rescued after they became stranded while kayaking in Darlington County’s Black Creek, officials said.
According to Chief Ricky Flowers with the Darlington County Fire District, the juveniles went kayaking around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters received a call that the juveniles were lost and disoriented after one of the kayaks flipped over, Flowers said.
According to officials, the juveniles were able to give their last known location by phone, giving crews a starting point for the search.
“The two volunteer firefighters deployed their personal boats to begin the search. They were able to cut a path in the overhanging trees with chainsaws to gain access to the location of the victims. The fire department was able to maintain contact with the victims by cell phone until they were located.” Flowers said.
The juveniles used flashlights on their cell phones to allow crews to find them in the dark.
Within two hours of receiving the call, the juveniles were rescued and returned to their parents, Flowers said.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.