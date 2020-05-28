Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for flooded roadways in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for flooded roadways in the Pee Dee.
Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to the area.
In the Pee Dee, Wednesday’s rainfall flooded roads in the community of Coward in Florence County, near the Lynches River County Park.
About 15 homes were cut off and had to be accessed by boat.
“We crested at Lynches River at 16.9 yesterday [Tuesday] at 11 a.m. however with the current tropical storm that is dropping water on us, I anticipate that it is not going down," Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens said Wednesday.
The area around Johnnie Lee Road in Coward also saw substantial flooding.
Authorities are advising motorists to exercise caution on the roadways.
