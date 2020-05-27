Warrants: Suspect used victim’s gun against them during robbery, assault in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man accused in a robbery and assault earlier this month.
Officers arrested Adrian Fulton on Monday and charged him with armed robbery, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A police report shows that officers were originally called on May 9 to the 200 block of Cedar Street for a weapon law violation.
WMBF News obtained the warrants in the case and documents state that Fulton went into a home on Cedar Street, stole a gun from the victim.
The warrants go on to say that the suspect “became armed with the victim’s firearm and brandished the firearm, and when the victim attempted to disarm the Defendant, the Defendant struggled with the victim and fired the firearm.”
The warrants do not say if anyone was hurt in the case.
As of Wednesday night, Fulton is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a nearly $60,000 bond.
