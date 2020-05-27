Tree falls down on vehicles in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders were dispatched after a tree came down on some vehicles Wednesday afternoon in the Socastee area.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the tree came down in the 100 block of Willow Ridge Road around 1:13 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, crews said.
HCFR officials said they are able to remove some downed trees, “but this one was too big for our abilities.”
The Grand Strand has been feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Bertha on Wednesday.
