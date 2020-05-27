Shooting investigation underway after woman killed in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police are investigating after they said a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to Alpha Street for a disturbance and shots fired.
When they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman laying on the ground, and she said that she had been hit by a car and the car left the scene. But when Scotland County EMS arrived, paramedics determined that she also had a gunshot wound.
The woman, identified as 37-year-old Nekeia Whittington, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The Laurinburg Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Laurinburg police Lt. Jeremy White at 910-276-3211.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.