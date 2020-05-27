Rock Hill mother, boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old who tested positive for cocaine at birth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old child was found dead in Rock Hill late Tuesday morning, prompting a death investigation and leading to the arrest of the child’s mother and her boyfriend.
Police say they were called out to a home on Gentle Breeze Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the 4-year-old dead. The child’s mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, and Mullen’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams, were both charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.
WBTV has confirmed Mullen was previously charged in 2016, when the 4-year-old was born, after the infant tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines.
Rock Hill Police said at the time that York County DSS informed them the baby was born premature and tested positive for the drug. The baby was born at 26 weeks gestation.
Mullen and Williams have bond hearings at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the recent charges.
Details surrounding the child’s death were not provided.
