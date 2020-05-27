Police: Suspect fired 27 shots at victim at Fairmont car wash during Memorial Day

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he fired more than two dozen shots at a person on Memorial Day in Fairmont.
Authorities said 32-year-old Altariq Jones was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte.
Investigators said he used a rifle and fired 27 shots at a person at a local car wash in Fairmont. They added that 16 of those shots hit an occupied vehicle and some bullets hit a building that was under construction.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to real property.
He’s being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $43,000 bond. He’s expected to have his first court appearance on Thursday.
