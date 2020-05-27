Over 1,300 without power in NMB area as Tropical Storm Bertha forms off coast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 1,300 Santee Cooper customers are without power Wednesday morning after Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the South Carolina coast.
According to Santee Cooper, 1,325 customers in the North Myrtle Beach area are in the dark.
Officials hope to have power restored by 11:30 a.m.
Earlier Wednesday, Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the coast of South Carolina, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to the area.
For real-time updates on outages for Horry Electric customers, click here.
For real-time updates on outages for Santee Cooper customers, click here.
For real-time updates on outages for Duke Energy customers, click here.
