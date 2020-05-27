Man runs from traffic stop, sparks manhunt in Lake City, authorities say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies worked together to track down a man who ran away from a traffic stop Wednesday night in Lake City.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that its Special Operations Unit and K-9 were called out to the area of Dalton Road and Moore Street to help Lake City police and Lake City K-9 Unit find the suspect.
The sheriff’s office said that the Lake City K-9 units were able to locate the suspect in some nearby woods.
The name of the suspect or why he was stopped in the first place hasn’t been released.
WMBF News has called the Lake City Police Department to learn more about the traffic stop and manhunt.
