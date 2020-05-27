Grand Strand leaders say Bertha should be wake-up call to get ready for hurricane season

“With the virus that’s going around this year as we saw, no one could have predicted that coming. You have to remain flexible. Look at your emergency plan, look at the supplies your household would need. Think about where you would go for an evacuation. Think about that now so if we do see a stronger storm, or more severe impacts, later on in the fall or wherever that might be, you are already ready, you have a backup plan, you have a back up plan," Bell said