Grand Strand facilities offering COVID-19 antibody testing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Facilities across the Grand Strand are offering antibody testing for those who think they may have previously had COVID-19.
Palmetto Primary and Specialty Care Physicians in Murrells Inlet is currently offering the COVID-19 IgG antibody testing.
Officials there stress the antibody test will not tell a person if they are currently infected with COVID-19, but rather if they were exposed to it in the past and have an immune response.
The antibody testing site is located at 912 Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet. They can be reached at (843) 651-4111.
Also offering the antibody test is Beach Family and Urgent Care, which has multiple locations across the Grand Strand.
COVID-19 antibody is testing available at all Beach Family offices as either a walk-in or on a scheduled visit for patients who want to know if they may have been exposed and have not had any signs of illness in the last two weeks.
Beach Family and Urgent Care is also offering COVID-19 tests.
