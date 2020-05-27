WATCH: Gov. McMaster to answer questions following DHEC Board meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be answering questions Wednesday afternoon after the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Board meeting.
The meeting is set to start at 4:45 p.m. and the media availability with the governor and DHEC leadership is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, DHEC announced 207 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional deaths due to the virus.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.
