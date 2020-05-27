Florence County deputies identify man wanted in connection to convenience store robbery

Kingyatti Keon Brown (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | May 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:11 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking the community for help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Kingyatti Keon Brown of Florence.

Investigators said back on Jan. 7, Brown went into a convenience store on West Lucas Street, pointed a gun at the employees, demanded money and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Employees at the store said that Brown is a regular customer.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373.

A reward is available for information leading to Brown’s arrest. You don’t have to reveal your identity.

